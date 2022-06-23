Disney World’s Newest Ride Is Already Getting a Huge Update

It’s only been about a month since “Guardians of the Galaxy: Space Rewind” has opened at Walt Disney World’s Epcot, but a brand new roller coaster is already ready for a major upgrade, at least for a couple of months. Today, Disney Parks announced several items that will be delivered to both Disneyland and Disneyworld during the holiday season, including a festive overlay for the attraction that will include appropriate music.

Guests who visit Epcot right now will receive one of several classic pop tracks playing in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, provided they can get on the new Marvel roller coaster that matches the style created by James Gunn and Guardians of the Galaxy. films set in the Marvel cinematic universe. However, if you visit the attraction in November or December, you will hear something else. Disney says passengers will hear a “mix of seasonal jams” on the trip. Most likely, there will be some aesthetic changes to the trip and possibly to the preliminaries to give the whole experience more of a festive feel, but nothing has been confirmed.

It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas in Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition to the changes in the attraction, later this year we will receive a special holiday edition of “Guardians of the Galaxy” on Disney+. Technically, the story of the Epcot attraction is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so most likely there is no direct connection between them in terms of plot, but the theme park attraction will most likely help promote the special offer, and vice versa.

This is the second holiday season for the second “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction at the Disney theme Park. During Halloween at Disney California Adventure, the Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakthrough attraction turns into Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark when the sun sets. This version of the attraction is a kind of continuation of the standard attraction with a slightly different plot and music.

Overlays are something mixed in Disney parks, not everyone likes that Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion spends four months of the year with a festive theme. While they can add variety and offer a bit of a repeat ride on the attraction, many fans don’t like that the “normal” version of the attraction is disappearing. If you have already planned a holiday visit to Walt Disney World in the hope of seeing “Guardians of the Galaxy: Space Rewind”, now you will have to plan a second trip to experience the standard version of the attraction. Disney is obviously OK with that, but not all guests are likely to feel the same way.

When exactly “Guardians of the Galaxy: Space Rewind” will switch to a festive theme, it’s unclear, but the International Festival of Epcot Holidays is due to start on November 25, so it seems like a win-win option. However, the holiday festivities at Disney World as a whole will begin on November 8th, with Mickey’s first Christmas party, so the switch can happen already then.