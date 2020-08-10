Disney with Jared Leto, Garth Davis’ new movie

Something seems to actually move in the grid of the new TRON even if, clearly, it is not a Lyght Cycle led by the one, Jared Leto, who according to rumors of some time ago should play the protagonist.

Deadline reports that Disney would be interested in entrusting the direction of the new film in the saga to Garth Davis, already behind the camera of Lion – The Road to Home, the film with Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman, David Wenham, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

If the agreement between the House of Mickey and the director were to materialize, TRON would be the actual debut of Garth Davis as the director of a tentpole produced by a major major. The site’s insiders also explain that the TRON project would be a project pursued with great enthusiasm and interest by the filmmaker.

The first rumors about Jared Leto’s involvement in a new film in the saga that began in 1982 with the legendary film by Steven Lisberger and then continued with TRON: Legacy by Joseph Kosinski, which landed in the cinema in 2010.

It was Kosinski himself who revealed, a few weeks ago, that there is still a hidden treasure of unreleased pieces from the film’s soundtrack curated by Daft Punk.

At the time, the idea of ​​hiring a French electronic music duo for the soundtrack of a major blockbuster had caused more than one concern and required many discussions. But they managed to quickly prove that they were up to it and, in fact, they achieved something great […] In Los Angeles they met many composers because we immediately knew we wanted a hybrid of orchestra and electronic music but after all their meetings I they said “We think we can do it alone, with an orchestra conductor.” They did a couple of demos and Disney said “Ok, let’s give it a chance.”

I can neither confirm nor deny that there is a lot of literally incredible music that we couldn’t fit into the film. It would be nice, one day, to be able to understand how to be able to share everything. Disney needs new revenue streams right now and I wouldn’t be surprised if, at some point, they decide to go public. It would be great.

Recently there was also talk of a possible TRON 3 thanks to the statements of a Disney Music executive who, among other things, supervised the production of what Daft Punk did on the acclaimed soundtrack for TRON: Legacy. The executive explained how, in his view, thanks to the success of Disney + the time has come to start talking about a new chapter in the saga.



