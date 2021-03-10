Disney +: Will WandaVision qualify for season 2?

While season 1 of the WandaVision (Disney +) series recently ended, fans are wondering if it will be entitled to a season 2!

On March 5, Disney + unveiled the very last episode of season 1 of WandaVision. And the least we can say is that the series was a hit with fans. They wonder if there will be a season 2.

This is very bad news for WandaVision (Disney +) fans: there will be no season 2. In any case, that’s what the Numerama site announced on its website. They announced that the last episode announced “The Series Finale” and not “Season finale”.

In an interview with Deadline, Marvel Cinematographic Director (MCU) Kevin Feidge gave some info. However, he didn’t say a definite “no” about the ending for the series (Disney +).

The man said, “I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘no’ to anything. Especially with regard to a 2nd season of WandaVision “. The fans still have some hope for the future.

It must be said that some really loved the chemistry between Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany. On the other hand, the two got a little different during one scene in the series.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the young woman confided in WandaVision (Disney +). She revealed, “Paul and I have been working together for six years”.

THE ACTORS OF WANDAVISION (DISNEY +) DISPUTED ON THE SET

The WandaVision (Disney +) actress also added, “And we never had a fight until I told her. As he was painted purple and kissed me, his snot trickled down my face. ”

The WandaVision (Disney +) actress revealed, “He got so mad. And on the defensive. And it was very shocking that after all this time that was what pissed him off. ”

Finally, the young woman confessed: “We quickly moved on but it was really a weird time to see someone you have worked with for so long getting mad at you.”

For his part, Paul Bettany explained: “This is a serious miscarriage of justice. During a kissing scene… snot appeared on both of our lips. Which is very disgusting ”.

The WandaVision (Disney +) actor also said, “I’ve been a gentleman. And I left pretending it didn’t happen. But Elizabeth, rather grumpy, accused me. I can prove it was his snot. And not mine ”.

He also balked, “If Elizabeth The Snotty’ Olsen – as I call her – were here today, she would be the first to tell you she’s getting emotional. His nose is running before his tears come. ”

The WandaVision (Disney +) actor concluded: “While I am English … and unable to express my emotions.”