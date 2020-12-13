Disney + will present a hidden piece of the God of Lie Loki

In the mass delivery of Disney + news was the first trailer for Loki, and by all indications, it looks like things are about to get extremely interesting for the God of Lies.

The series’ timeline is one in which Loki never experienced the loss of his mother, Frigga, in Thor: The Dark World or his father, Odin, and his entire household in Thor: Ragnarok.

In the new timeline, Loki literally fights himself in a way that symbolizes that his greatest enemy will always be within. It’s hopeful and heartbreaking to see Loki trying so hard to be good but undermined over and over again by his own hand.

It is simply the nature of Loki, one that has been shown repeatedly in the comics. He is desperate to be a good man, but is drawn into the dark. He decides to give in to his “evil” nature only to be moved to heroism.

Here’s a golden opportunity for Loki to finally choose to be a hero. He could put aside his identity as a disgraced son doing the right thing because he seeks revenge for his mother.

Even Loki, in his Marvel and Disney + series, could stop being an antihero who ruins his courage at the last minute to join the fight with his brother and his people.

Instead, Loki could be a true hero: a man who starts out being put above by the Time Variation Authority and eventually achieves his destiny.

Although eventually he becomes a person who makes the conscious decision to do the right thing. That’s truly being a hero, and with Loki, the God of Lies has a chance to be exactly that.



