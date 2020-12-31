Disney +: Why was Moana renamed Vaiana?

Warning spoiler! Today, we zoom in on the animated film on Disney +: Vaiana which marked our minds and we tell you more about its title!

Do you remember 4 years ago? Young Vaiana arrived on our Disney + screens with her strong character and big heart.

For this 56th Disney animated film, John Musker and Ron Clements did very well! The synopsis? “The adventure of a teenage girl full of character who sets out to sea to prove to herself that she is an explorer and to pursue the quest for her ancestors. During her journey, Vaiana meets the once powerful demigod, Maui. Together, they cross the ocean on a journey full of action and humor. Vaiana is going to find out the thing she’s been looking for: who she really is. ”

Vaiana is nothing like the princess movies and other fairy tales of the house. In keeping with the times, young and old loved this film. And for good reason …

However, Vaiana, the legend of the end of the world did not fail to see the light of day. Indeed, it was necessary to change its original title: Moana in Europe to be authorized on our screens.

MOANA: A REGISTERED TRADEMARK THAT DISNEY HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO USE

By presenting a free and determined female character who wants to protect Mother Nature, the animated film called Moana (“Sea” in Tahitian) in its original version, thus intends to convey a very strong message. However, the title of the film has been changed by Disney for certain countries in Europe.

So fans are wondering! But why did the title Moana become Vaiana (“rock water” in Tahitian) in France and several other European countries?

Indeed, it turns out that Disney was forced to rename its film Vaiana in France and in Europe. The term “Moana” is actually a registered trademark in the European Union … For the film to see the light of day in Europe, it had to be renamed!



