Disney warns that their movies contain scenes of racism

Disney surprised its fans by announcing that its classic movies contain scenes of racism.

Dumbo (1941), Peter Pan (1953), The Aristocats (1970) and The Jungle Book (1967) are just a few classic Disney films where the company decided to include content warnings at the beginning due to the racist connotations that these can get to have.

“This program includes negative representations and / or a bad treatment of people or cultures,” indicates the new label, which is screened 10 seconds before the start of some classic films within the Disney + streaming platform.

It should be noted that there was already a similar warning that was included more discreetly in the description of the Disney tapes and that said: “This program is presented as originally created, may contain outdated cultural representations”, but now it has been decided that new signal appears after playback starts.

What happens in these Disney classics?

The company explained why it has not altered the content on the label at the beginning of the films: “These stereotypes were wrong then and they are wrong now. Rather than removing this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from him and spark conversations to create a more inclusive future together. ”

“Disney is committed to creating inspirational-themed stories that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the world,” the warning ends.

The problem with racist scenes in some movies dates back to their release date; for example, in ‘Dumbo’ a group of crows is shown using stereotypes to represent African Americans.

These are led by a character named Jim Crow, a derogatory term used in ancient times to insult men of color in the United States.

A similar problem occurs in ‘The Jungle Book’, while ‘Peter Pan’ has been criticized for the way in which Native Americans are represented and ‘The Aristocats’ for their stereotypes about Asians exposed in cats Siamese twins that appear in the film.



