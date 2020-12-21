Disney vs Netflix, who offers more?

Disney + and Netflix have become the most popular streaming platforms worldwide, earning millions of subscribers each month for their original content.
Netflix arrived in Mexico in September 2011 and since then it has become the favorite streaming platform for Mexicans.
Disney + arrived in Mexico on November 17 and as expected, thousands of Mexican families joined the streaming service, especially those with young children, which would have meant quite significant competition for Netflix.
Subscribers and earnings
Netflix: During the pandemic Netflix achieved 2.2 million subscriptions, increasing to 192 million users worldwide, with approximate earnings of $ 20,160,000 USD
Disney +: The Walt Disney Company announced that its Disney + platform has nearly 74 million subscribers worldwide in its last quarter of 2020. Although fourth-quarter revenue was over $ 14.7 million, its revenue per subscriber are lower than those of Netflix, since Disney + obtains an average per user of approximately $ 4.62 USD, while Netflix bills $ 10.80 USD.
Competition in streaming platforms
Despite the fact that Disney + and Netflix are positioned as the current streaming leaders, platforms maintain a competition with these two companies.
HBO Go
Amazon prime
Starzplay
Clear Video
Blim
Fox Play
Cinépolis Klic
Filmin Latino / Cinema Mx
Youtube Premium
Netflix Christmas Catalog
Klaus
Midnight express
The Grinch
I’ll be home for christmas
Benji
Christmas calendar
Calendar Love (Holidate)
The Christmas Chronicles part 1
The Christmas Chronicles part 2
Christmas visit
Dreamworks Christmas Classics
White Nights
The Knight of Christmas
A Modern Cinderella: A Christmas Wish
A Christmas Prince: Royal Baby
The polar Express
A snowman
My Christmas Inn
Operation Merry Christmas
Dash & Lili
Jingle Jangle: A Magical Christmas
Princess Exchange 2
Alien xmas
Dolly Parton, Christmas in the Plaza
Wonderoos World: Happy Holidays
The Christmas Movies That Made Us
Disney + Christmas Catalog
12 Christmas Quotes
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Noelle
Frozen, Olaf’s Adventure
Mickey Discover Christmas
Mickey Mouse and Friends Together Another Christmas
The Promised Gift 1 and 2
Santa Paws 2
The strange world of Jack
Miracle on 34th Street
Value for money – quantity
The cost per monthly Netflix subscription is $ 8.99 for the basic service, while the standard is $ 13.99, in Mexico it ranges from 139 to 266 pesos depending on the plan. It offers a catalog of 5,500 titles of movies, series, documentaries and concerts with 30 days of trial.
Disney + is priced at $ 6.99 per month, while in Mexico it costs $ 159 pesos per month, with the option of paying annual membership for $ 1,599 to enjoy a catalog of approximately 900 titles from Disney, Marvel, National Geographic and Pixar , with a 7-day trial.
The rivalry between Disney + and Netflix
Despite the fact that Netflix welcomed Disney + to Latin America, the Walt Disney company will end the relationship they started in 2012, and in 2019 announced the withdrawal of all Disney material from the Netflix platform.