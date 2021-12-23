Disney+: View January 2022 Releases

Disney+ announced, last Wednesday (22), the January 2022 releases on the streaming platform. Highlights include Eternos, a film from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU), and Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck.

Disney+ Launches in January 2022

Check out the complete list of releases planned by Disney+ for January 2022. Remembering that titles and dates may change by the company without prior notice.

Volunteers: Everything for Science (Day 5)

In Volunteers: Everything for Science, Rafael Cortez takes the audience on a scientific adventure that takes as its starting point some common (and not-so-common) questions that curious minds have about how things work, and then examines scientific theories by behind them and check them out in a fun way: testing them on the human body.

Spin (day 7)

Rhea discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that combine the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, her after-school programming club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her close-knit, multi-generational family. Everything changes when she falls in love with Max, an aspiring DJ, and her old fervor for music is rekindled. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music, but needs to find the courage to pursue her true inner talent.

Eternals (day 12)

Eternals from Marvel Studios introduces an incredible new team of superheroes from the cinematic universe of Marvel – an immortal race of elite heroes who have lived secretly on Earth for years to protect and train civilizations. After the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, an unexpected tragedy forces them to step out of the shadows to meet and face man’s oldest enemy: the Deviant.

Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures (Day 28)

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck is a new prehistoric adventure in this successful franchise. This time, Buck, Crash and Eddie, together with new friends, embark on a quest to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

Polynesians Revolution (28th)

Polinesios Revolution is the documentary about the biggest digital phenomenon in Latin America. Rafa, Karen and Lesslie are three Mexican brothers who started by recording the games that were made between them and publishing them on their social networks. Over time, they have become some of the most influential content creators in the digital age, revolutionizing the entertainment industry.

Polynesian Revolution

Season 4 – Bananas in Pajamas (Day 5)

Season 1 – Secret World of Polar Bears (Day 5)

Marvel Rising: Hunting Ghosts (Day 7)

Season 1 – Critter Fixers: Veterinary Hospital (12th)

Season 1 – Viola and Tambot (12th)

Season 4 – The Raven House (12th)

Chichén Itzá: The Legend of the Cave (14th)

Tutankhamun in Color (day 14)

Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron (14th)

Seasons 1 and 2 – Star Wars: Ewoks (the 19th)

Season 1 – Cesar Millan: Best Humans, Best Dogs (19th)

Season 4 – Miraculous: The Ladybug Adventures (Day 19)

Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands (Day 21)

Season 3 – Amphibia (the 26th)

Season 2 – Bluey (the 26th)

Season 4 – The Secrets of the Zoo (the 26th)

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri (28th)

Comment which Disney+ release you are most looking forward to seeing!