Disney used one trick from “Star Wars” that George Lucas always avoided

Disney’s “Star Wars” differs from the George Lucas era for many reasons, and one of them is the use of a filmmaking technique that was never used in either the original trilogy or the prequels. Ten years after Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm was announced, the studio has been developing Star Wars intellectual property for long enough to create its own distinctive feature. There has never been so much “Star Wars” content for different media, and therefore it is difficult not to notice these differences from the old ones.

The cancellation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the creation of Star Wars: Rebels, and the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens can be seen as the beginning of the Disney Star Wars era. Since then, feature films, animated series, novels, comics and video games have been released on a regular basis. More recently, after Disney launched its own streaming platform, Disney+, “Star Wars” is also diving into live-action series. “Mandalorian”, the most popular and flagship Disney+ series, was the first.

Related: Deleted Death Star Plot Would Make Return of the Jedi Darker

One of the main differences between the live productions of “Star Wars” created after Disney and those that were before is the use of memories. Before The Force Awakens revealed Rey’s memories and true identity through rapid vision, no other Star Wars movie used flashbacks. However, in the Disney era, almost every Star Wars game had a flashback scene, with the exception of Han Solo: Star Wars: Stories. For example, in Rogue One: Star Wars. Rey’s parents and the Mandalorian explored Dean Jarin’s memories of the Clone Wars. More recently, in The Book of Boba Fett, much of the narrative was built around the memories that occurred every time Boba Fett went into his tank of bacta to remember how he went from the Sarlacc Pit to the new crime boss of Tatooine.

Why are there so many memories in “Star Wars” in the Disney era

“Star Wars” now uses memories so often, which may be due to many different reasons. First, the “Star Wars” canon has grown to the point where flashbacks at key moments are necessary so that casual viewers don’t feel alienated. Another difference is how today’s audience perceives big franchises, where the timeline and correct explanations of the characters’ backstories are very important. In addition, Disney’s Lucasfilm has promised a more consistent “Star Wars” canon, which means that everything should fit perfectly into the established chronology of events, which makes memories more important.

For a saga that moves back and forth on a timeline that has always consisted of thousands of years, it’s interesting that Star Wars never used flashbacks in movies before the Disney era. While some might argue that this was a tradition of George Lucas’ Star Wars films, there was never really a reason why memories weren’t used. That’s why this recent change is actually positive, and it allows writers and directors to better explore the characters and eras of “Star Wars.”