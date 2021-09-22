Disney unveils its plans for the Marvel universe!

Disney gave some information about the new series and movies that will come to the Marvel universe. Here are the Marvel plans of the Disney+ platform…

Marvel Studios has announced that it will participate in the recently announced Disney+ Day event. At this point, it is within the expectations of having a busy day at the event. During the stream, the American video service offers content such as Shang-Chi and The Legends of the Ten Rings for free to subscribers.

Marvel Studios has a Disney+ series appearing soon. It will be less than two weeks before Hawkeye hits the screens during the event. In addition, if the special program will only focus on content to be broadcast on the platform, Ms. Marvel has the chance to showcase the series I Am Groot, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, She-Hulk and more.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming with Marvel and Sony collaboration

Marvel Studios also comes assertively on the movie side. In particular, the event takes place on November 12, one week after the release of the Eternals movie. The next Marvel movie is Spider-Man: No Way Home, developed in collaboration with Sony.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is on the horizon

The list for 2022 includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels. Apart from that, the company stated that Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Fantastic Four and Blade are on the way. After that, many more content will be in Disney+.

What do you think about the new Marvel content that will be published within Disney+? Don’t forget to mention your ideas in the comments section!