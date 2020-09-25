Disney + TV series arrives with Samuel L. Jackson

The head of S.H.I.E.L.D. Nick Fury, ten years after the first rumors about a TV show dedicated to the character, will be the protagonist of a Marvel TV series for Disney +.

Variety reports actor Samuel L. Jackson will star in a new Marvel TV series about Nick Fury coming to Disney +

To play Fury there will obviously be actor Samuel L. Jackson who gave life to the character who appeared for the first time in the post credit scene of Iron Man, to then become the trait d ‘union between all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More recently he and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) have been the bridge between the MCU and the Spider-Man films produced by Sony.

According to reports from Variety, Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot, Borgia) has been assigned the writing of the screenplay for the Disney Plus show which he will also be the executive producer of, while the production is obviously in the hands of Marvel Studios. At the moment, no further details have been disclosed, although we are pretty sure that some more news will arrive in the next few days.

Nick Fury’s character had already made his foray into television with the 1998 TV movie starring David Hasselhoff, an actor who later starred in a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. It was rumored that this cameo could be the trigger for a potential TV series on Fury, again starring Hasselhoff.

Who is Nick Fury?

Nick Fury, whose full name is Nicholas Joseph Fury, Sr. is a fictional character from the Marvel comics created by Stan Lee (lyrics) and Jack Kirby (drawings).

A secret agent and hero of the US Army, Fury made his debut as the leader of a WWII veteran commando and later became a CIA agent. He then moved to S.H.I.E.L.D., a government spy agency of which he will become a leading agent and, subsequently, director.



