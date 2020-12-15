Disney +: the list of films in preparation finally revealed!

Disney + has just released the list of all its films in preparation. And there are many ! We will give you a little tour of the biggest projects.

Disney is launching all of its new projects. But the Disney + platform is therefore impacted. You will then see the subscription price increase in the coming months. But of course in return: more content for adults, more films.

Last Thursday was a very special event during which we learned about the next projects. And the list is very long! If with covid-19, production was at a standstill, everything is starting to pick up. And we can’t wait!

On the other hand, the Disney + subscription will see its price increase by 2 euros. This price will be effective 6 months after the launch of STAR, a content which will be more intended for adults this time. The subscription will therefore be at 8.99 euros.

Big news: Buzz Lightyear will be entitled to his film. In 2022, a spin-off on the character of Toy Story will be released. Also in 2022, a remake of Thirteen by the dozen but also of Three Men and a Baby with Zac Efron as the main actor.

DISNEY +: THE LIST OF PROJECTS JUST RELEASED

But the good news doesn’t end there. Disney + has also announced to make a new opus of Sister Act! And now, we really did not expect it! On the cartoon side, a new project is underway in collaboration with Pixar.

The name ? Turning Red. And when we talk about Pixar, we know that the animated film will be quality. We will therefore follow Mes who turns into a red panda. And that, when she’s too nervous. Once again the project should hatch in 2022.

In short, Disney + will have a lot of projects in the coming years. Enough to justify the increasing price of its platform. At the moment it is not clear what the STAR project will add. Deeper films for adults? We will therefore have to follow this very closely.



