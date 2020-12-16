Disney +: the Dinosaur series soon available exclusively!

Good news for Disney + subscribers! The 90s Dinosaurs series will soon be available exclusively on the platform!

Mark your calendars! The 4 seasons of the series will therefore be available on Disney + from January 2021!

The Synopsis? “Welcome to the age of the dinosaurs! On closer inspection, it is not very different from our modern society: you have to work hard to live decently, the children are unbearable there, the neighbors noisy … But enough chatter, so we present to you the friendly Sinclair family: Earl and Fran (the parents), Robbie, Charlene and Bébé (the children). You will love them! ”

BRIAN HENSON IS RAVIED WITH THE DISNEY + BROADCAST

In a recent interview, executive producer Brian Henson opens up! “Until recently, it was on Hulu and it got a lot of following on Hulu. I think the public will find it more easily on Disney +, which is great. It is found very well on Disney +. I think it will find a bigger and new audience base on Disney +. ”

Brian Henson took over the show after Jim Henson died. At the age of 27, he found himself immersed in a new world.

Indeed, he had to take over the business and figure out how to make the show work. “It was a show that benefited from a lack of experience. The way we decided to do this series was kind of a progression of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We didn’t have the money, it was very fast, and I wanted to use the same animatronic approach to dinosaurs. Basically, there was no one who had the experience of doing what we were doing. So I was as much an expert as anyone else. So it was good to get everyone together and say, “Okay, that has never been done. And now we are going to find out how to do it. ”

While waiting for the release on Disney +, we just have to count the days.



