Disney +: The 5 BEST Movies to Watch This Season

Somagnews brings you these 5 movies to enjoy as a family that you will find on the Disney + platform

In the COVID-19 pandemic, where social distancing is imperative and seems endless, watching some amazing Disney + movies with your family can be an evening well spent.

Somagnews brings you these 5 wonderful beloved movies that you should consider watching with your family if you already have the Disney streaming platform. You can even consider them to see around this Christmas season if the lockdown isn’t over yet.

‘The Great Showman’

A perfect movie to watch with family and friends. ‘The Great Showman’ is a moving, animated and romantic film, a film with many emotions and how not to see it by the cast of the film. The stellar performances of Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya are a sure delight.

‘Toy Story 4’

If you’re a fan of the ‘Toy Story’ franchise, the latest one won’t disappoint. There is a hint of joy and a hint of sadness with hope and anguish after the credits go down. The Toy Story 4 ending has a bittersweet ending and the 24-year legacy of the Toy Story movie finally ends. You definitely have to see his spectacular trailer:

‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

Andrew Adamson’s 2005 fantasy adventure film ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ takes you on a magical journey and if you have a family with lots of kids under 13, this movie will keep them entertained.

The stunning visuals, the stunning locations, the impressive acting from the cast, the CGI animation of the creatures, all the makeup for a very engaging movie.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Les Mayfield’s 1994 Hollywood classic, ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ is a film that once you see it and let yourself be captivated by its charm, you finally feel like a child again. The cast’s memorable performances and the good vibes that this movie fills us with.

‘Intensely’

Pixar’s Oscar-winning film ‘Intensely’ explains how much emotion a child can handle when all of the individual’s feelings are displayed through the animated characters that are a child’s emotions.



