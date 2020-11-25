Disney +: Taylor Swift is hosting a special concert!

It’s a big surprise announced by Taylor Swift a few hours ago on Disney +! The singer is going to organize a big concert.

As the holidays approach, Taylor Swift has decided to spoil her fans. The young woman who recently offered a surprise album, is back on Disney +.

Indeed, the pretty blonde has just announced on Instagram that she is preparing a concert with Disney. A film-concert, which is meant to be intimate.

For several days now, Selena Gomez’s best friend has decided to lock herself in a private studio in New York, in order to record several songs. These were recorded at Long Pond Studios, as she wrote on her Instagram account.

The country singer will therefore perform the titles of her latest opus, in a new version. The young woman was thus accompanied by her producers, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon.

And good news for fans of the singer, the film is already available on the platform, Disney +. Since this morning, comments have been flowing on social networks.

TAYLOR SWIFT UNVEILS FOLKLORE: THE LONG POND STUDIO SESSIONS ON DISNEY +

A few days ago, the American singer posted a message on Twitter. And the latter contained the trailer for his concert. “Tonight at midnight,” she wrote.

And to go on: “It’s an album that lets you feel your feelings and it’s a product of isolation. So I could have totally lost my mind at that point, but instead I think this album was a real lifeline for all of us, “she said.

The pretty blonde did not hide her joy at the idea of ​​unveiling this unprecedented concert for her fans around the world. So she let her joy explode on Instagram.

“I’m so happy we were able to make this album, because I think everyone needed a good cry as much as we did,” she concluded, with a lot of philosophy.



