Disney+: Streaming Creates Subscription Promotion For R$1.90; See Details

Disney+, Disney’s streaming service, created a promotion for new subscribers in July. Only in Brazil, between July 1st and 7th, 2021, whoever subscribes to a platform plan will receive a discount on the first month’s monthly fee, which will cost only R$1.90 — a 93% discount if we consider the original monthly fee .

After the first month, new subscribers will pay the usual Disney+ monthly fee: R$27.90.

The action aims to bring even more audiences to the extensive catalog of Disney+ series and films, which was launched in Brazil on November 17, 2020 and has since accumulated millions of subscribers.

About Disney+

Disney+, Disney’s official streaming service, encompasses all titles, from classics to new releases, of the brand. In addition to several movies, series and animations, the platform has Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and Star Wars productions.

As said, currently the Disney+ monthly plan costs R$27.90. For those who close the annual subscription, the price is R$ 279.90 (which represents R$ 23.32 per month).