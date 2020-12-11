Disney +: streaming announces series for important

The Disney Investor Day 2020 took place this Thursday (10) and brought some very exciting news to subscribers of the Disney + streaming platform.

In addition to announcing new content from the Marvel and Star Wars universes, the speakers took the opportunity to publicize some animated series of darling characters from Disney fans, such as princesses Moana and Tiana.

See more details below!

Disney + announces Disney animation series

One of the most awaited productions is the Moana series. The film tells the story of the daughter of the chief of an island. The Ocean itself grants him the mission to cross the sea in partnership with the demigod Maui to restore the heart of an ancient deity. In the series announced by Disney +, she must face exciting new adventures. Production is expected to launch in 2023.

In addition, Princess Tiana will also win her own animated series. In turn, the design should be included in the platform’s catalog in 2022 and will be a musical comedy featuring the protagonist of A Princesa eo Sapo.

The animals of Zootopia also return to the screens in the series that will have the same name and will be launched in 2022. However, the platform announced that the highlight of the animation will be for the characters that we have not had the chance to know so well in the films.

Likewise, Pixar also works on its animation series for the Cars franchise and a continuation of Up – High Adventures, with the dog Dug as the main character.

All announcements were made during Disney Investor Day 2020 In addition to Disney animations, those involved also took the opportunity to publicize new Star Wars series, such as Ahsoka, and titles that delve into the Marvel universe, such as She-Hulk and Secret Invasion. The schedule of new content to be launched runs until the year 2023!

Did you like these news? Then leave your comment in the space below and take the opportunity to share the news on social networks!



