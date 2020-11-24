Disney + Star will bring adult content from Hulu and Fox

The Disney + streaming service recently arrived in Brazil, but its catalog has limitations compared to the content available in the United States. This problem will be solved in the future with the launch of Disney + Star, a division that was confirmed by the company and should bring Fox and Hulu films and series to our country.

The ball had already been lifted before the launch of the platform by Juliana Oliveira, who is head of strategy for Disney + in Latin America. In an interview with Na Telinha, the executive said that the global version of the streaming service will feature “Star Plus”, which will work in a similar way to Hulu and will include content aimed at adults, including films such as Deadpool, for example.

In a recent statement, Disney said that the launch of Star Plus will happen in Brazil in the future. So far, however, the company has “no details to share” about the news.

Social media profiles

While there is still no forecast for launch for the new Disney + division in Brazil, some indications point that the arrival of Star Plus may happen soon. Recently, some profiles with the platform name have been found on social networks.

According to the Disney Almanac, which covers Mickey Mouse services, the company has already registered the “Disney Plus Star” account on Twitter and also on Instagram. In both social networks, the profiles received checks and have a “soon” in the description, in English.

It remains to wait for news for Brazil, including catalog and prices for the country.

In the United States, Hulu encompasses Fox’s main adult-oriented productions, including films like Deadpool and Logan, but has a separate charge of $ 7. The platform can also be hired in a package with Disney + and ESPN for $ 13 .



