Disney + sets dates for the most anticipated broadcasts

The Disney + transmission platform announced its release schedule for the period from March to July 2021 with a wide variety of series to the delight of all fans.

Disney opened 2021 by presenting the first episode of season 1 of the fictional series WandaVision starting on January 15 with a total of nine episodes running through March 5.

When WandaVision reaches the end of the first installment, the next turn corresponds to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which will arrive on the platform from March 19.

Likewise, during the announcement of Disney + through its official tweeter account, it was reported that the new Loki series will arrive on the platform from June 11, this being confirmed by Marvel.

Importantly, the Loki series is essential for fans who follow WandaVision. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel, has already confirmed that both series are preparing the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The three Marvel productions are expected to touch the MCU multiverse. As for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, at the moment it has not been defined if its characters will connect with the same story of Loki and WandaVision.