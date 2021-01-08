Disney +: season 2 of the Loki series is confirmed!

The Disney + platform has just confirmed the release of season 2 of the Loki series, even before season 1 is out.

But that’s not all ! According to Deadline’s information, a second season for the Loki series will already be scheduled.

Better yet, it would have been confirmed! So, our colleagues recalls that Michael Waldron, the chief screenwriter and executive producer of Loki, is already thinking about the second season.

However, we don’t have much news on the Disney + show yet. For now, we just know the star of Loki.

Of course, Tom Hiddleston will play the role of the supervillain. So the series will focus on what Loki did after being captured by the Time Variation Authority. How did he get out of it?

DISNEY +: BAD NEWS

This year, Loki won’t be the only new addition to Disney +. Indeed, the platform will have to change its prices in this new year.

And this, from February 23, 2021. But for the moment, the price of the subscription remains at 6.99 euros per month. In this very cold period, it’s time to watch movies under the plaid.

Thus, this price increase is justified by the arrival of a new section on the streaming site. And for good reason, subscribers will be able to access the “Star” category.

As a reminder, the Disney + and Star platform also have Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic sections. It’s simple: there is something for everyone!