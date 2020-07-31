Disney reveals details of Luca, Pixar’s next animation

Disney announced on Thursday (30) the production of the next Pixar animation. Entitled Luca, the plot will be set in the coastal city of Italian Riviera and will follow the story of maturing about a boy and his new best friend, during adventures in an unforgettable summer.

However, their friendship will be threatened after the protagonist finds out that his colleague is actually a sea monster from another world below the water’s surface. The revelation came through the studio’s official Twitter, which also announced that the film will hit American theaters on June 18, 2021. Check out the first image:

