Disney responds to rumors about the trailer for “Black Panther 2”

The fourth phase of the MCU has been wild so far, thanks to the fact that the world has been expanded in both TV movies. But there’s still a lot of action ahead, and one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Fans are looking forward to the first shots of the sequel, and there were rumors about the imminent appearance of the trailer. Now Disney has responded to the rumors about the trailer for “Black Panther 2“.

The first film “Black Panther” became a sensation after its release in 2018, when Chadwick Bozeman became a real hero for many young people. The death of the late actor undoubtedly increased the pressure on those who created Wakanda Forever, and Ryan Coogler went so far as to call it the most difficult thing in his professional career. Fans are looking forward to the first shots of the blockbuster, as recently a rumor spread on the Internet that the footage will arrive this Friday during the broadcast of the NBA game.

Well, that’s it. It looks like we shouldn’t collectively hold our breath waiting for the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tomorrow. While it’s still unclear when we’ll be able to see the first trailer for sophomore Ryan Coogler at the MCU, it looks like it won’t be during the NBA broadcast. Many fans just need to be patient and wait until the studio’s plan becomes known.

The news that the trailer for “Black Panther 2” will not appear tomorrow makes a lot of sense, given the current state of the MCU. Although this sequel will be released in the fall, now the marketing campaign “Thor: Love and Thunder” is in full swing. Moreover, “Miss Marvel” recently debuted on Disney+. So the studio has two different projects they need to focus on before finally focusing their attention on Wakanda.

As mentioned earlier, fans of the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” are waiting a lot, so smart money says that the first shots will go viral as soon as they appear. Almost nothing is known about the content of the blockbuster, except that it will be dedicated to both Chadwick Boseman and his character T’Challa. There are a number of rumors about what the film contains, including the long-awaited presentation of the Marvel hero Namor.

But perhaps the biggest question about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is who exactly will rule the titular fictional country and be named the new Panther in the process. There are several options in the cast, including Shuri, Okoye and M’baka. But maybe a newcomer can get the mantle and surprise us all. Fans are also looking forward to meeting Riri Wilson, also known as Ironheart.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released in theaters on November 11. In the meantime, check out the movie release dates for 2022 to plan your next movie.