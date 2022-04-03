Disney+ Removes Controversial tribute to Stan Lee from “The Punisher”

The tribute to Stan Lee that followed the Punisher destroying a warehouse full of criminals at the end of season 2 has been removed on Disney+.

A tribute to Stan Lee after the finale of the second season of “The Punisher” was removed on Disney+. John Bernthal’s View of Frank Castle/Punisher first appeared in the second season of the Netflix series Daredevil, before he starred in his own show. The Punisher ran for two seasons and followed Castle’s attempts to avenge the death of his wife and children and destroy the network of criminals in the underground of New York. However, in 2018, Disney/Marvel Studios severed relations with Netflix and ABC, which led to the cancellation of The Punisher and all other shows in the Defenders universe. Now every season of “The Punisher,” “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage” and “The Defenders” has become available for streaming on Disney+.

Marvel legend Stan Lee died at the age of 95 on November 12, 2018. Shortly after his death, the second and final season of The Punisher became available on Netflix. The final episode of the second season, “Whirlwind”, ended with Castle accurately from the comics using assault rifles to “punish” a group of drug dealers/criminals inside the warehouse. Right before the credits, the slide read “In memory of Stan Lee”, which, according to some, was bad form, given the violent end of the series.

Disney+ has removed a tribute to Stan Lee from the finale of the second season of “The Punisher”. However, the tribute to Stan Lee at the end of Jessica Jones’ second season remains. However, the streaming service also removed a tribute to Luke Cage in honor of the late Reg E. Cathy, who played the Reverend James Lucas, the father of the eponymous hero.

The news comes just days after fans noticed that Disney had censored scenes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, making them less violent and more suitable for a younger audience. Although Disney/Marvel Studios have not commented on the matter, a Disney source said that the scenes will be restored to their original version. Despite this, it is clear that Disney+ is making some changes. As reports of a “Daredevil” reboot circulate, and Disney+ is adding parental controls to ensure shows like “The Punisher” coexist with its family stuff.

Last year, Matt Murdock from Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin appeared in the MCU projects “Spider-Man: There is No Way Home” and “Hawkeye” by Disney+, respectively. Since then, fans have been wondering if other previously Netflix characters such as The Punisher, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Coulter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will be realized. The success of The Defenders Saga on Disney+ is, in fact, a litmus test for the future of these characters, and the viewership has been stable, and many discovering shows such as The Punisher for the first time. However, removing tribute from the updated versions remains a curious solution.