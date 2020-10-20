Disney + Releases Sequel to Movie Willow (1988)

Disney will make a sequel to the 1988 movie Willow. Unlike the original, the sequel will be a series that will be released on Disney +. Variety reports this on Tuesday.

The series will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who previously directed G.I. Joe: Retaliation made. Warwick Davis will again play the role of protagonist Willow Ufgood. Director Ron Howard is also associated with the project, this time as executive producer. Co-creator George Lucas will no longer play a role in the creative process. The shooting of the series will start next year.

In the original film, we see how a dwarf must protect a baby from an evil queen who fears the girl will unleash her downfall. Val Kilmer, Joanne Whally and Kevin Pollak, among others, were seen in the film at the time.



