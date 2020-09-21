Disney + releases first full WandaVision trailer

Finally! Disney + released today (20) during the Emmy break, the first full trailer of the WandaVision series.

WandaVision will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Studios Universe where Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two superheroes living perfect suburban lives, begin to realize that not everything is what it seems to be.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman, and Jac Schaeffer leads the writing team.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Rendall Park, Teyonah Parris, and Kathryn Hahn.

October will also be the month that Disney will release Black Widow in Brazilian cinemas, November there in the USA. That is if American theaters, and around the world, are not closed yet. Rumors claim that the plot of Black Widow and Falcon The Winter Soldier are connected. The one from WandaVision would connect with the events of Doctor Strange 2 that was played for 2022.

Of course, we must wait for official company information.



