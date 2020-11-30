Disney reclaims Daredevil’s rights and fans want comeback

Netflix original fiction was canceled when the Mickey Mouse company entered the on-demand content business.

Netflix debuted in Spain with the plan to offer several series based on Marvel heroes, among which were Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Punisher or Jessica Jones. All of them also met in a single season of Los Defensores. All in all, the premiere of the Disney + platform made the entertainment giant rethink its strategy. Coupled with the high cost of these products on Netflix, all these series ended up canceled. According to Forbes, the rights return to Disney, so there are not a few fans who press for them to resume production.

Two years after the cancellation of Daredevil, the rights have returned to Disney, which has licenses such as Star Wars, Marvel or Pixar. At the moment, no plan has been advanced in this regard. What is known is that the Walt Disney company works on Marvel series such as The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Wandavision, Loki, Ms. Marvel or She-Hulk, among many others.

Signature campaign to save the series

Vincent D’Onofrio, the actor who played Wilson Fisk in Daredevil, is one of the actors who is campaigning the most for the series to return in a new season. He recently supported a fan-promoted signature collection to make this happen in the future. “Sign this people, it’s to save Daredevil,” he retweeted. The ball is in Disney’s court, but it will be necessary to see if it fits within their plan, which has been greatly affected by the coronavirus crisis. In addition, Disney + will host new major productions based on Star Wars.

Disney + is a video on demand service that came out in Spain last March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. The great success of the platform is currently The Mandalorian, the first live action series based on Star Wars.



