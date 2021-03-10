Disney+ reaches over 100 million users in just one year

Last Thursday (4), Bob Chapek, Disney CEO, announced in a statement that the company’s recent streaming service, Disney +, has reached 100 million users. The achievement, even when compared to the main “rival services”, is surprising and shows a promising future for the platform.

Launched in November 2019, Disney + took a long time to become popular with users, since in the beginning there was little original content on the platform – which, however, offers films and series from Marvel, Pixar, Disney, Star Wars franchise and National Geographic. However, with the arrival of the originals “The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision”, the number of subscriptions took off and brought many new users.

In this context, Chapek commented on the feat and affirmed Disney +’s commitment to users: “we set a goal of more than 100 new titles per year, […] our direct consumer business is the company’s top priority, and our robust content pipeline will continue to fuel its growth, “he explains.

In comparison, Netflix – consolidated in the streaming market for at least a decade – had 204 million subscribers worldwide, 74 million of whom were residents of the United States at the end of 2020. On the other hand, the milestone suddenly reached by Disney + could have meant about $ 8.4 billion in subscriptions in just 16 months since its launch.

Increasingly expanding its catalog with original content, Disney + has promised new series of Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as well as more seasons for “The Mandalorian” – which has already spawned a spin-off series, “Bobba Fett’s Book”.