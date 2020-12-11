Disney + price increases: € 8.99 and the Star catalog

Last night – just at the same time as the video game The Game Awards 2020 gala – Disney Investors Day was held, an event to tell the news in audiovisual content that the entertainment giant is preparing. But what happened was magical, because Disney presented the most brutal catalog in terms of Triple A content in its history and in the history of VOD services.

A catalog impossible to match

Making it clear that The Mandalorian is just the beginning, yesterday we saw more than 20 series from Star Wars and Marvel alone, including first glimpses and confirmations of Loki, Obi-Wan, and Rogue One from the director of Wonder Woman. But also more movies, new classics, Pixar series, an Alien series, Willow’s series, the return of We Are the Best, Sister Act, the Rescuers Guardians, Enchanted… More than 50 series in total.

It is impossible to summarize in 2 paragraphs the demonstration of muscle and intentions that Disney made yesterday, outlining its intention to give its Disney + platform premieres of all kinds, while leaving the ball in the field of Netflix, Prime Video and especially a HBO Max, who probably sweated a bit yesterday -especially because Warner’s decision to release his 2021 catalog in theaters and HBO Max at the same time is costing him directors and producers like Chris Nolan, Dennis Villeneuve or Legendary Pictures to put him in against and even threaten lawsuits.

Disney + most expensive in 2021

The success of its platform and its ambitious expansion plans have led Disney to make the decision to slightly increase the price of the Disney + subscription. If it is now worth 6.99 per month, from February 2021 -on the 23rd to be exact-, Disney + will cost 8.99 throughout Europe, in an increase of € 2 per month that will bring with it the inclusion of the Star content platform, which includes more adult-oriented productions of:

21st Century Studios

ABC

Freeform Searchlight

Disney Television Studios

FX

What happens to my subscription?

The million dollar question, what if you are already subscribed? Well, if you renew on a monthly basis, from the March invoice you will pay € 8.99. And if you are subscribed for a whole year, when your subscription cycle ends, you will pay the new monthly amount.

And in Disney + Latin America?

In the Latin American area, Star will not be directly integrated into the Disney + offer, but will be a separate service called Star + with its own application. And it will not only include the Star catalog, but also other channels and sports competitions.



