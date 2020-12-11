Disney presents the animated movie “Encanto”.

This Thursday, December 10, Disney Animation presented its new animated film called Encanto, which will feature scenes and musical themes inspired by Colombia. Through its Twitter account, the mouse company shared a small and colorful preview.

It will be the 60th film from Disney’s animation studios and is screened for theatrical release in fall 2021. Details of the production as well as the main plot have been kept strictly secret.

This Fall, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new film Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, and music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/bdxag3SzPv — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

The 30-second clip was accompanied by a message from the company: “This fall, the film Encanto from Walt Disney Animation Studios will take you to Colombia, where a magical family lives in a magical home,” the company wrote in its tweet.

So far we only have a small preview in which you see a colonial-style house full of flowers in the middle of what appears to be a tropical jungle while listening to very lively music in the background.

The film is directed by Byron Howard who directed Bolt and Jared Bush, who was in charge of Zootopia. It will also feature the script by Cuban-American filmmaker and actress Charise Castro Smith.



