Disney Plus to air the first two episodes of WandaVision

Disney Plus confirmed today, January 8, that it will make available the first two episodes of WandaVision – which had some images released in November 2020 – at once on its streaming service. The move breaks the tradition of the company always releasing one episode at a time, just as it does with The Mandalorian.

The company did not give great details on why the first two episodes would be released together, but some speculation suggests that each of these two parts will focus on a specific character – Wanda Maximoff and Vision. With that, it is understandable that the two arrive at the same time, so that the fans can already have a preview of what may come over the next episodes of the series for each of the protagonists.

After the debut of the first two episodes of WandaVision, the company will follow its tradition with a weekly episode, released faithfully on Fridays. It is worth remembering that, with The Mandalorian, the company also broke the tradition of releasing one episode per week, but made the first two available only three days apart, but then resumed the seven-day periodicity on the third.

The series is a mix of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powerful beings who live idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems.

WandaVision debuts in the Disney Plus catalog on January 15th. Also, check out our guide that shows all the movies, series and animations that arrive on the streaming service throughout this month.