Disney Plus: See what’s in the catalog in February 2021

January is passing very fast, but streaming Disney Plus provided several new features that helped us have good means of entertainment during those first weeks of 2021.

However, February is just around the corner, and the platform will deliver dozens of content to subscribers, including films, series, shorts, and even major international production hits.

Weekly, the public will be able to enjoy the new episodes of the WandaVision series, where the mysteries left during the first two, which were made available on the same day, ended up arresting the audience for what is to come.

Now, without further ado, check out the full list of releases reserved for Disney Plus in February 2021!

Movies

Upside-Down Magic (02/05/2021)

Party in Heaven (02/19/2021)

Flora & Ulysses (02/19/2021)

Twelve Is Too Much (02/19/2021)

Twelve Is Too Much 2 (02/19/2021)

Series

WandaVision: Episode 5 (05/02/2021)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks – season 7 (02/05/2021)

Surviving Alaska – Season 1 (12/02/2021)

Battleworld: The Mystery of the Thanos Stones – Season 1 (12/02/2021)

WandaVision: Episode 6 (12/02/2021)

WandaVision: Episode 7 (02/19/2021)

Muppet Show – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th seasons (02/19/2021)

Pair of Kings – 1st, 2nd and 3rd seasons (02/26/2021)

Disney Channel Games 2008 – Season 1 (02/26/2021)

SOS Carros – 8th season (26/02/2021)

WandaVision: Episode 8 (2/26/2021)

Secrets of Sulfur Springs – the first 5 episodes (26/02/2021)

American Dragon: Jake Long – 1st and 2nd seasons (26/02/2021)

Roll It Back – Season 1 (02/26/2021)