Disney Plus receives its first Emmy Awards!

Disney Plus won 5 Emmy Awards in total for its new original series, The Mandalorian of the Star Wars Universe

Disney Plus is officially an Emmy-winning streaming platform, with The Mandalorian taking home five major awards for its first two episodes.

During Night 3 of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys livestream, the critically acclaimed Star Wars television series won two awards for “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” and three for “Chapter 2: The Boy,” the first ever. from Disney Plus.

In all, The Mandalorian won five awards out of its eight initial Creative Arts Award nominations, losing two to HBO’s Watchmen (Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes) and Succession (Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Dramatic Series). and one before CBS All Access Star Trek: Picard (Exceptional prosthetic makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special).

Congratulations to #TheMandalorian creative team on their Emmy® win for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour). #Emmys2020

However, this still puts the series ahead of Watchmen’s four current Emmy wins with one more accolade.

The Mandalorian sweeps its first Emmys

The Mandalorian’s first episode victories include Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (half an hour) and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (half an hour) and Animation.

Congratulations to #TheMandalorian creative team on their Emmy® win for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. #Emmys2020

Also, the second episode scored a huge win for the Disney Plus visual effects department with outstanding visual effects as well as outstanding cinematography for a single camera series (half an hour) and outstanding sound mixing in a comedy series. or drama (half an hour) and Animation.

Congratulations to #TheMandalorian creative team on their Emmy® win for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. #Emmys2020

Of the original 15 nominations for The Mandalorian, seven are still up for grabs. Two of them – Outstanding Musical Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) for Composer Ludwig Göransson and Voiceover Performance of Outstanding Characters for Taika Waititi as Reprogrammed IG-11 Bounty Hunter Droid-turned-caretaker – will be delivered during the Script Ceremony of Creative Arts Emmy on September 17.

Congratulations to #TheMandalorian VFX team on their Emmy® win for Outstanding Special Visual Effects. #Emmys2020

The remaining awards will be part of Primetime’s main ceremony, which will air on ABC on September 20.

Disney Plus prepares second season for the Mandalorian

The Mandalorian recently aired the trailer for its highly anticipated second season, which follows the titular bounty hunter as he tries to protect the Force-sensitive Child (nicknamed “Baby Yoda”) from outside threats, including remnants of the Galactic Empire and Moff Gideon.

The trailer featured the return of allies Greef Karga and Cara Dune, but notably absent is Rosario Dawson, who allegedly plays Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Taika Waititi, and Emily Swallow. Season 2 premieres October 30 on Disney Plus.



