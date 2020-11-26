Disney Plus: If you are the generation Y, you will go crazy!

If you are a millennial, here we will recommend a couple of series or movies that you cannot miss on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is the new streaming platform that everyone talks about but especially the millennials have run to the website to buy their annuity or monthly subscription because the content of this will make you relive the best moments of your childhood and adolescence.

At Disney + we find a variety for all audiences, however if you are a millennial you will surely love reliving series like Lizzie McGuire or Hannah Montana, also Zack and Cody or Jonas Brothers can be a great option to remember the old days.

Disney Plus, a gem for millennials

“My Pobre Angelito” is also available on the platform and on these December dates it is ideal to remember Macaulay Culkin’s film, although if you have secure television you will be able to watch it at any time, on any channel since it is played very often during December.

Other classic Disney movies that we all love are Monsters, INC, Cars, Up, The Incredibles, Tarzan, The Lion King, Toy Story (1,2,3 and 4), Bugs, Finding Nemo, Ratatouille, Wall- E, among others.

If you look carefully you will also find some classics such as Flubber, Never Kissed, A Night at the Museum, The Simpsons Movie, The Princess Diary (1 and 2), The Young Scissorhands, among others.

Disney + for millennials

If you are looking for content about princesses, you can also find Aladdin in cartoon and live action, Frozen, Moana, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Pocahontas, among others.



