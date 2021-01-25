Disney Plus experiences imbalances due to UFC 257

Disney Plus users were left without access to the company’s streaming service on Saturday night (23). The crash was reportedly caused by an overload on Disney servers due to the broadcast of UFC 257 on another platform of the group, ESPN +.

In the middle of the MMA event, the group’s system started to receive a large amount of accesses and payments, which culminated in the general failure of digital products. Whoever tried to access the service received a message written “Error 83”. This affected people who wanted, for example, to see the third episode of the new WandaVision series.

The reason for so many hits would be the fact that the main fight on this Saturday’s UFC card was the return to the octagons of Irish Connor McGregor, which attracts a large audience.

Many users of Disney’s digital platforms initially thought the problem was with their own account or device. But there were so many complaints that, shortly after, Disney Plus was already leading the ranking of the DownDetector site due to the high number of complaints.

The situation started to normalize after 1:30 am this Sunday (24), when the UFC was in its final stretch. At the same time, the streaming service announced on Twitter that it was investigating the streaming problems faced by users.

In Brazil, there were no reports of problems with Disney Plus and, at the time of complaints, TudoCelular managed to access it without difficulties. It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, the broadcast rights of the UFC belong to the Combate channel, belonging to Grupo Globo.

Did you notice any instability in accessing Disney Plus on Saturday night? Tell us in the space below.