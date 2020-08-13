Disney Plus comes with movie and series library

Disney has just confirmed that its movie and series streaming platform, Disney Plus, officially arrives in Brazil and Latin America in November with a generous catalog of original productions, including Marvel’s newest series like Falcão and the Winter Soldier , The Mandalorian, the musical Hamilton and much, much more.

The official price of the platform has not yet been released. In the United States, the subscription fee is US $ 6.99, which, converting to the Real, is equivalent to R $ 37.59. Because of this, there are expectations for the cost in Brazil to be approximately R $ 28.99.

Offering a grand library of original productions, Disney + will benefit from decades of films, animations and series from The Walt Disney Company, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

“We know that our Latin American audience looks forward to the launch of Disney +, the only streaming service that will offer exclusive access to all premieres of available content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Also, bring all the Disney animation classics together for the first time in an exclusive destination, “said Diego Lerner, president of the Walt Disney Company Latin America in a statement.

“The entertainment proposal will be complemented with a robust offer of Disney + original series and films, a self-produced brand, with a variety of titles that can only be seen on our platform, as well as original content produced locally in various countries in the region for the most different audiences. ”

Check out some of the films, shorts, series and documentaries that will be available exclusively on Disney Plus since its launch in November:

Animated classics from the Walt Disney signature collection at Walt Disney Animation Studios created or inspired by Walt Disney’s imagination and legacy, including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Pinocchio”, “Bambi ”,“ The Lion King ”,“ the Lady and the Tramp ”,“ Peter Pan ”,“ the Little Mermaid ”,“ the Cinderella ”and much more.

The most recent Disney hits in live action, such as: “Aladdin”, “Mogli”, “The Lion King”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Cinderella”, among others.

All films produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by The Walt Disney Studios that are part of the “MCU” (Marvel Cinematic Universe) from “Iron Man” to “Avengers – End Game”.

The complete STAR WARS saga, from its first release in 1977 to its peak in 2019, as well as theatrical titles that expand this universe, such as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story. Star Wars”.

Pixar Animation Studios’ complete collection of fan-favorite pioneer films, such as “Toy Story”, “Fun”, “Coco”, “WALL-E”, “UP”, “Monsters SA”, “Finding Nemo”, ”The Incredibles” ”And“ Brave ”, as well as all remembered Pixar short films, including Oscar® winners“ Bao ”and“ Sanjay – El Súper Equipo ”.

The entire repertoire of episodes of successful local Disney series that will be gradually incorporated into Disney +, so that a new audience can discover stories like “Violetta”, “Soy Luna”, “Bia”, “O11CE”, “Juacas “,” Peter Punk “,” Jungle Nest “,” Highway: Rolling the Adventure “,” When the Bell Rings “and” Art Attack “. We can also have fun with old series like” Nivis, friends from another world “,” Junior Express ”,“ Florista da Bárbara ”,“ A Casa da Disney Junior ”,“ Morko e Mali ”,“ O Jardim do Clarilú ”,“ Playground ”and“ Playhouse Disney ”.

The most iconic series of Disney channels like “Hannah Montana”, “Zack and Cody: twins in action”, “Kim Possible”, “The House of Mickey Mouse”, “PJ Masks: Heroes in Pajamas” and “Captain Jake and the Pirates of Neverland ”; In addition to the original Disney Channel films preferred by a generation, including “High School Musical”, “Camp Rock” and “Descendants”.

Incredible adventures from National Geographic, including the documentary series “One Strange Rock” (presented by Will Smith), the short documentary series “Origins: The Journey of the Human Kind”, which features renowned presenter Jason Silva, “Jane Goodall : The Hope ”, a documentary that marks the 60th anniversary of his arrival in Tanzania to study the realm of chimpanzees,“ Before the Flood ”, starring Leonardo Di Caprio,“ Free Solo ”, an Oscar® winning documentary in the“ Best Documentary ”and programs produced in Latin America, such as“ A Ciência do Absurdo ”.

Some of Marvel’s classic television series from 1979 to present, including “X-Men”, “Spider – Man” and “Marvel Runaways”.



