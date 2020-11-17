Disney Plus Brasil: know what to watch Disney streaming

One of the most anticipated days of 2020 for entertainment fans, without a doubt, is today, with the launch of Disney Plus in Brazil. This Tuesday (17), the new streaming platform arrived in our country and promises to hit head on with the giant Netflix.

Using interesting strategies – the combo partnership with Globoplay, for example – and with the promise of a catalog filled with the most diverse titles from the studio itself, in addition to the acquisitions of the Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic brands, Disney + can be worth very worth it.

Thinking about browsing the catalog of the new streaming and also making some recommendations, we will bring, in this list, some of the most sought after Disney + titles to put on your list and watch later.

1) Mulan

About 146,000 subscribers have already searched for the movie Mulan on Disney Plus. And with that, you can already see that the eighth official Disney princess is very dear to the public. Mulan’s first animated feature was released in 1998, directed by Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook, making a huge success.

Now, fans’ expectations are concentrated on the official launch of the live-action version, starring Liu Yifei, scheduled for December 4 in streaming.

2) High School Musical

One of Disney’s most successful teen franchises is High School Musical, which last year launched the spin-off High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The search totals almost 69 thousand at Disney +.

The three films, packed with nostalgia, may be responsible for this great interest. Perhaps it is a great request to marathon them all now in the comfort of the living room sofa.

3) Loki

Expected to be released only in 2021, the series centered on the character Loki is also one of the most searched terms on Disney Plus. The events featured in the episodes should continue with what was seen in the last Avengers movie.

If you really like this villain, take the opportunity to watch the trilogy of films starring his brother Thor.

4) They forgot me

Another film franchise that was very successful in the 1990s is Home Alone, in the original, starring Macaulay Culkin and directed by Chris Columbus. The screenplays were written by John Hughes, telling the story of an 8-year-old boy who is left behind on a Christmas trip.

Present in the memory of many people and with the proximity of Christmas parties, these films can make everything more fun.

5) The Mandalorian

One of the most interesting original series in the Star Wars universe is The Mandalorian. The production, which currently presents its 2nd season, features Baby Yoda as one of the characters. The series has Pedro Pascal in the cast and is developed by Jon Favreau, with several unmissable conflicts.



