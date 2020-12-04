Disney Plus approves more characters for Hawkeye

Disney Plus to Include Echo, Swordsman and More Characters for Upcoming Series Starring Hawkeye

Disney Plus has revealed some of the heroes and villains from its upcoming series, Hawkeye, as well as the actors who will bring these characters to life.

The series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, now adding Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mother, Eleanor, along with Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon.

Now, the characters that will appear in the series have been revealed as Echo, Swordsman, Clown, and more. Most of the newly confirmed characters will be new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but familiar to Marvel Comics fans.

Who are the new Hawkeye characters?

Florence Pugh is reprising her role as Yelena Belova, a character who will soon be featured in the film Black Widow. She is a murderer with a long history in the comics and will have been an existing character during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, among other MCU-canon times, but the reason why she was not present in the stories with Natasha Romanoff has yet to be revealed.

Fra Fee is a Kazimierz Kazimierczak, a Marvel Comics character also known as Clown. He is a key villain in the popular comic strip, Matt Fraction’s Hawkeye, which quickly sold out and returned for a second printing.

Kazimierz Kazimierczak moved to America as a child after his circus family was killed. The aftermath of losing his family in an armed conflict, including the death of his friend Janik, lead Kazi to become a murderer without a clear motive for his murders, becoming a mercenary.

Tony Dalton will play Duquesne, a character whose alter ego in Marvel Comics is Swordsman, who played a role in training a young Clint Barton who turned him into a Hawkeye, but eventually found himself in terrible debt that led him to make bad decisions. . Clint later found out that Duquesne was responsible for robbing the circus master’s paymaster and leaving him behind, thinking he was dead.

Alaqua Cox, a newcomer to the small screen, will play Maya Lopez. Marvel Comics fans recognize her by the name of Echo, a deaf Native American character whose abilities include mimicking someone else’s movements.

Zahn McClarnon plays Maya’s father, William Lopez, a character also known as Willie “Crazy Horse” Lincoln in the comics. You can learn more about the Hawkeye series in Somagnews.



