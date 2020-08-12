Disney makes 85-year-old 20th Century Fox brand history

Walt Disney pulled the plug of the 20th Century Fox brand, which it recently acquired and has an 85-year history. 20th Century Fox will be named 20th Television from now on. However, 20th Century Fox’s iconic generic entry will continue to exist with the new logo.

Walt Disney, the world’s largest media company, unplugged the 20th Century Fox brand that many moviegoers are familiar with. 20th Century Fox, which has 85 years of history, will be named “20th Television” from now on.

Aware of the recognition of 20th Century Fox’s credits and iconic entrance music, Walt Disney made a decision that would not upset moviegoers despite major changes in the brand. According to this decision, the 20th Century Fox logo in the credits will be changed to “20th Television” with the same design and both the generic animation and music will continue to exist.

Iconic logo of 20th Century Fox

According to the information obtained, the first productions under the 20th Television brand will be released as of autumn. Fans will not see 20th Century Fox wording in new content.

20th Century Fox; or rather the new logo of 20th Television

Statements on the subject came from Craig Hunegs, president of Disney television studios. Hunegs said that the new studio names and logos should be interpreted as a new beginning. Stressing that the studios whose names are changed have rich histories, Hunegs stated that such a situation will honor Walt Disney’s creative power.



