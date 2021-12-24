Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, Review; Management And Magic In Equal Measure

Disney Magical World 2: We analyze the new version of the management game, adventures and Disney universe for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch received this December the new revision of Disney Magical World 2, a game that originally appeared on Nintendo 3DS and that now makes the leap to the hybrid console with the same charm and virtues that could be seen in the original game. Using Mii-type characters, we had to help and live in a world full of characters from the Disney factory, with a central castle in the purest Eurodisney style and with all kinds of management elements, adventures and minigames to lose ourselves for hours. More content than ever, six worlds to visit and a clear hook for the little ones in the house. It works?

We have analyzed the game side by side with the two little girls of the house (5 and 7 years respectively), to see how the title fits in with its target audience, naturally guiding and helping in what might seem more tedious or complicated for them. And the first thing we have seen is that really, creating your own character that is related to Mickey, Donald, Gooffy and so many others, works. The title is presented as a kind of simulator and management –alike Animal Crossing- but at the same time, it has an adventure format and unlocking of new tasks that are quite balanced so as not to overwhelm at the beginning.

In this sense, the start-up is laudable –although somewhat slow- in which we carry out tasks in a limited way to get stickers that unlock new elements of the world. During these first two hours, we learn that we have a house, also our own business, and that we will have to work to improve and equip everything in the best way. We also interact with other characters we help. We look for raw materials to be able to make new dresses in Daisy’s store, we help Donald fish or we look for materials for Chip and Chop, who have a small workshop with all kinds of furniture.

The relationship with the Disney universe is liked by the little ones, because they are easily identifiable, they do funny things and – how could it be otherwise – there are dances and music every two by three. During this start it is clear that we will be able to get materials by exploring and then improving our experience in different stores, houses, dressing in different ways, etc. But where the game goes a step further than other titles is precisely in the action: the adventures.

The Magician Yen Sin will ask us for help to try to end some ghosts that are annoying and hindering the magic of Disney, so we will have to enter different dungeons with a wand and attack them to advance from room to room, collect materials and treasure chests until reach a final boss as the culmination. The system, unfortunately, is somewhat simplistic and the attacks, the enemy patterns and the action itself are not very secret. It is as true that the game is focused on a children’s audience as this children’s audience in many cases has been playing other games that are somewhat more demanding and with more options for a long time. But in any case, the experience of exploring, equipping yourself with different wands and facing great bosses is there.