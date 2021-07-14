Disney + Loki, will he have a second season?

Disney +: On the occasion of the premiere of the first season of Loki this June 9 on Disney +, we tell you what is known about the possible continuity of the series. This Thursday, June 9, 2021, Loki, one of the new Disney + series, will be released by Marvel Studios as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The aforementioned platform is known as the home of the audiovisual productions of the factory, and it is the turn of the supervillain brother of Thor. The question is clear, will there be a second season of Loki?

[Upgrade]

On the occasion of the premiere of the sixth and last episode of the series, broadcast on July 14, 2021, what we could not take for granted in the past because we did not have official sources to support it has been confirmed; However, the credits of this first season confirm what you see below: Loki will have a second season soon. It’s official.

Loki to return to Disney + for a Season 2

Original news

Let’s stick with Disney’s official statements first to dispel any doubts: nothing is confirmed at the moment. Another thing is the will of creatives, actors and parties involved. Currently, we know that Loki will have a season. Once we see the end of it, we can intuit what the future of the character and the series itself may be. It should be said that commercial criteria usually come into play in these types of decisions. If the series is not a success, it is easy to be pessimistic about its continuity.