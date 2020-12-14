Disney + is preparing a surprise for Ahsoka Tano

The second season of The Mandalorian hit fan screens in late October, after fans had been eagerly waiting for months.

Before the premiere of The Mandalorian, fans were already aware that Ahsoka Tano, the iconic Star Wars character, would appear in one of the episodes of season 2 of the adventure series.

Now, after she appeared in episode 13 titled “The Jedi” of season 2 of The Mandalorian, it was announced that the main character of the animated series The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano will be the heroine of her own show on Disney +.

Ahsoka Tano, has become one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars franchise by fans of the animated series The Clone Wars, and will arrive with her own spin-off series in the coming months.

In this regard, during a Disney investor conference, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced the start of the new Ahsoka series, as a spin-off from The Mandalorian, and with actress Rosario Dawson playing her role. Also, the official Disney account published on December 10 on twitter:

“Ahsoka, a new original series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the @TheMandalorian timeline, is coming to @DisneyPlus.”

As of yet, there is no official release date for the Ahsoka spin-off series, as season 3 of The Mandalorian hits Disney + in Christmas 2021.



