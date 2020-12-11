Disney: Indiana Jones will return with Harrison Ford

A fifth Indiana Jones movie is coming to Disney, starring actor Harrison Ford. Check out the details!

Harrison Ford will grab his whip and slap his hat on for a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, Disney confirmed, just 41 years after the first installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” was released.

Disney said in a tweet on Friday that the film would be produced by its Lucasfilm production arm and released in July 2022, and that “Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will return to continue the journey of his iconic character.”

The entertainment giant also confirmed the news in an investor presentation, saying the film was currently in “pre-production.”

Harrison Ford returns for Indiana Jones 5

There has been growing speculation that a new movie was in the works. In February, Ford told Ellen DeGeneres in her talk show appearance that production on a new Indiana Jones movie would begin this year.

“It’s going to be fun. I’m excited,” she said on the show. “They are so much fun to do.”

The last film in the franchise was 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which came nearly 20 years after the third film, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” which was released in 1989.

The first film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, came out in 1981 and was followed by “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in 1984.

In addition to Indy, Harrison Ford, 78, has played a variety of beloved characters on the big screen, including Han Solo in “Star Wars.” But he has said that his success did not come without hard work.

“I was not an overnight success. It was 15 years before I had a real, remarkable success,” Ford told Parade in an interview earlier this year. “Persistence is certainly something that I think I can attribute to myself.”

In a separate interview with CBS, Ford said that he feels a sense of “responsibility” every time he returns to an iconic role. “I feel obligated to make sure our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started,” he said.



