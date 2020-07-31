Disney + in Brazil: launch is contested by Claro

With launch scheduled for the month of November in Brazil, Disney + may end up taking a little longer to get here, due to a legal impasse. According to the newspaper O Globo, Claro is contesting the platform’s entry into the national market.

The reason alleged by the operator, in its complaint to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), is that Disney’s streaming service does not have national productions in its catalog. Thus, the online platform would not be following the provisions of the Pay TV Law.

For Claro, the non-inclusion of the entertainment giant’s service in the legislation in question would result in unfair competition. It is worth remembering that the company has its own platform for content on demand and live channels on the internet, Now.

Regulatory advisers are expected to decide on the scope of the Pay TV Act in August. In the vote, they will decide whether the determination of occupation of part of the grid of subscription channels with national content also applies to online platforms. According to the publication, the American company follows the process closely, to define about the debut of its streaming in Brazil.

Availability in other countries

Launched in November 2019 in the United States, Disney streaming has already reached several other countries. Canada, Australia, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Austria and India are some of the markets where the service can be found.

In the Disney Plus catalog, there are productions from the company itself, Pixar animations, films from the Marvel cinematic universe and Lucasfilm, in addition to the Star Wars franchise. National Geographic content is also among the attractions.



