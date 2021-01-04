Disney + has confirmed a price increase in France!

The Disney + streaming platform will increase its prices very soon. This is due to an expansion of the offer!

Disney + prices will increase in several countries, including France.

From February 23, 2021, the price of Disney + will drop from € 6.99 per month to € 8.99. However, subscribers who already have an account will be able to benefit from this rate … up to six months after the implementation of the new rate schedule! That is until August 23, 2021.

This price increase is justified by the arrival of a new section on the streaming site. In addition to the “Disney”, “Marvel”, “Star Wars”, “Pixar” and “National Geographic” sections, you will now be able to access the “Star” category. This is content more suitable for adults.

They will come from “the group’s various studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television and Touchstone, to which will be added French and European content”, specifies the American giant.

But beware, dear Disney + fans, this will not be an option. Indeed, it will be applied to all accounts, including those already existing.

DISNEY +: WHAT WILL BE THE AVAILABLE CONTENT?

All Fox films (acquired by Disney in 2017) should be available on Disney +. Like the Alien, Die Hard, Kingsman saga. Or Logan, the X-Men spin-off dedicated to Wolverine, Deadpool. As well as the Legion, Modern Family, Homeland and The Americans series.

But not all of this catalog will be available in all countries. The media law in France should indeed cause certain restrictions. Ouch!

Either way, it should benefit the popular Disney + app. Indeed, it had already exceeded its objectives, in December, with the conquest of 86.8 million subscribers worldwide since November 2019. A big congratulations!

And you, what do you think of this new offer?



