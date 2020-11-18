Disney + has announced its innovations for December!

The Disney + catalog will grow for the end of the year. Let’s find out together the list of novelties to plan for the month of December.

Disney + is full of shows, each more addictive than the next. While the giant has stood out from its rival Netflix, it plans a new salvo for December. So that’s what’s to come for the end of 2020.

So these days we spend a lot of time behind our series binger screens. But also to watch films, especially those of Disney +.

Earlier this year, Mickey’s Studios then opened their platform to the public. A booming start that allowed them to land in the landscape of SVoD.

With pretty stiff competition, this was no small feat. However, the platform has stood out and come up with an attractive offer.

Disney + even excluded the film Mulan, which left the screening rooms because of the Covid-19. Also, the firm has bet on some original creations, including The Mandalorian.

What to expect at the end of 2020? Well, Disney has a whole bunch of surprises and novelties in store for us on its platform for the month of December.

DISNEY + WILL COMPLETE ITS CATALOG FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER

First news and not the least: Disney + offers the film Mulan on the platform, without having to pay a high price. Yes, before that, you had to spend a few euros more.

Also, we will rediscover the X-Men through 5 seasons. But that’s not all: a new nugget will appear; Godmother or almost.

This original creation will tell the adventures of a fairy apprentice, Eleanor, who will experience many misadventures. A rather new pitch offered by Disney +.

In addition to all this, the catalog will grow, with Soul, Safety, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and of course, Earth under X-rays. So many new features for the month of December!



