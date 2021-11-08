Disney+ Has A Promotion Of $0.34 For One Month; See How To Sign!

Disney+, Disney’s streaming service, decided to present fans with a promotion. As of today (08), whoever subscribes to the platform will pay only R$1.90 monthly fee for one month. Offer is valid until November 14, 2021 and is only available to new subscribers.

The promotional action takes place just before Disney+ Day, a day dedicated to the service where several streaming news will be announced, including new titles, trailers and more.

Home to several series, movies and documentaries by famous brands, such as Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic, Disney+ arrived in Brazil on November 17, 2020 and has a catalog full of classics and releases for the most diverse tastes.

Disney+ Day: what to expect?

This Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration that will come to life in every dimension of the company. Disney+ subscribers will receive new releases from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star in international markets.

Among the news are:

The streaming debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Marvel Studios.

Disney’s beloved family adventure movie, Jungle Cruise, available to all subscribers.

Disney+ Original’s new movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, a re-imagining of the popular vacation franchise.

A new original series of short films from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which features Frozen’s beloved snowman recounting several classic Disney tales as only he can.

Disney+‘s domestic premiere streaming fan favorites from Walt Disney Animation Studios including Frozen Fever, Academy Award® winning shorts Feast and Paperman, Mickey Mouse Academy Award-nominated short Get A Horse! and more.

Animated short film Ciao Alberto da Pixar, with characters from the hit movie Luca this summer.

A new The Simpsons short that honors the most important Disney+ brands.

The first five episodes of Season 2 of The World According to National Geographic’s Jeff Goldblum.

A special that celebrates the origins and legacy of legendary Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett.

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disney+ with an exciting look into the future.

Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, will be released to international markets as part of Star’s overall entertainment content offering.