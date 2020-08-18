Disney + got its release date in Latin American countries

Disney + already has a launch date in Brazil and in other Latin American countries: November 17th. The price of the streaming service, however, has not yet been released. The information was revealed on Tuesday (18) by the Latin profile of Disney Plus on Twitter in a joke tone, as if the publication had been carried out unintentionally.

“[Do not publish] Post announcing the launch of Disney + in Latin America on November 17th. Note: use the hashtag #DisneyPlus ”, said the tweet in Spanish. The Brazilian account republished the post with the caption “A. data. Leaked. Before. Time.”, Accompanied by a GIF of the character Raiva, from the movie Divertido. These were the first publications in both profiles.

Since last year, Disney had already promised that the launch of Disney Plus in Brazil would be in November 2020, but had not yet confirmed the date. Netflix’s rival service debuted in the United States in 2019 and is currently also available in Europe. TechTudo contacted Disney’s advisory in Brazil to confirm more information about the service, but other details, as well as the price, will only be revealed soon.

Disney’s streaming service arrived in the USA, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, 2019. The platform brought a catalog of 600 titles including releases and classics, with emphasis on the movie franchises “Star Wars” and “Marvel”, in addition to Pixar’s animations, such as “Toy Story”, “The Incredibles” and “Divertido”. At the launch of the platform, Disney highlighted the premiere of “The Mandalorian”, the first series set in the universe of “Star Wars”. The promise is to bring together content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

The conventional Disney + plan costs $ 6.99 monthly or $ 69.99 annually in the U.S. (approximately $ 38 and $ 382 in direct conversion). In addition, Disney offers a $ 12.99 combo that adds the ESPN + subscription channel, including on-demand content and Hulu Plus, which also offers streaming movies and series. There is also a one-year promotion if the subscriber contracts through a partner Verizon phone operator. The service has also arrived in Europe, where it has a similar price: 6.99 euros per month or 69.99 euros per year (approximately R $ 45 and R $ 456).

It is not yet known whether some of these benefits will be extended to Latin America, as they depend on contractual conditions. Hulu, for example, is not available in Brazil. On the other hand, Disney can enter into partnerships with local operators to make possible discounts possible.



