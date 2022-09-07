Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to save money

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulator game, but with a touch of Disney IP. Goofy sells crops at the trading station, Mickey loves to cook, and players can count on all sorts of non-standard tasks for the most iconic Disney characters.

However, despite the fact that Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to be a game aimed at a younger audience, there are some game mechanics that can confuse people, such as how to save the progress of the game. But don’t worry — this guide will show players how to save to Disney Dreamlight Valley so that no valuable save data is lost on the air.

How to Save money in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Autosave

It should be remembered that an excellent feature of Disney Dreamlight Valley is automatic saving. Indeed, players won’t have to worry about losing a lot of progress, as the game will be automatically saved from time to time when players complete tasks and other key actions based on progress. An icon will appear in the lower half of the screen, indicating that the game is saved. During this time, players should make sure not to turn off the power to the console (or PC) they are using.

Manual saving

Now, for those who can’t handle the stress of saving the game file correctly, Disney Dreamlight Valley has a way to save the game manually. To do this, follow these steps:

Press the pause button to open the main menu. Press the right or left button on the bumper to go to the “Settings” section. Look at the left side of the screen to find the “Save Game” option. It will also show when the game was last saved. Click “Save Game” and the game will be saved automatically. Players can also click the “Return to Home screen” button and the game will be saved.

For those who would like to save their progress to the cloud so that they can continue their file on other platforms, be sure to enable saving to the cloud by registering on the main header screen. Players will need to enter their email address, create a password, get a confirmation code, and then voila.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available in Early Access for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available via Xbox Game Pass.