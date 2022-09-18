Disney Dreamlight Valley: how to move and remove furniture

How to move and remove furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley How to buy furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a simulation game that offers players many interesting features, one of which is the ability to customize personal space by moving and removing furniture. There are different ways to get furniture, such as opening chests or buying them from Scrooge McDuck.

The moment the Saviors enter the village in Disney’s Dreamlight Valley, Merlin will meet them and show them a dilapidated house full of Night Thorns. Completing the wizard’s quest will open the “Furniture” option, allowing players to customize the house.

How to move and remove furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To move and remove furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players need to open the Furniture menu using the Inventory option. Once the inventory is open, there will also be a Wardrobe and Furniture, choose the latter to start decorating the space. The inventory menu can be opened by clicking:

The Y button for Xbox. Triangle button for PlayStation. I button for PC.

Move furniture

To move the Furniture, move the small arrow that appears on the screen to the desired item, then click on it. This allows players to move it freely. To rotate the Furniture, press the following buttons:

LB and Rb for Xbox. L1 and R1 for PlayStation. Left-click for PC.

Remove furniture

To remove furniture, pick up an unnecessary item and choose one of the following options:

The X button for Xbox. Square button for PlayStation. Click the “Delete” button for PC.

Modernization of the house

You can improve the house in Disney Dreamlight Valley by interacting with the elevator next to the entrance. There are three more rooms to unlock besides the main one, with three different sizes, and each size costs a certain amount of Star Coins.

How to buy furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To buy furniture, the Saviors need to help Scrooge McDuck open his store in Disney’s Dreamlight Valley by completing the quest “Making Cents out of Things.” This means that to open a store, you need to collect 1000 Star Coins. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can use various methods to quickly collect Star Coins, so this shouldn’t be a problem.

After that, just interact with Scrooge McDuck at Disney Dreamlight Valley and choose to buy furniture. There are 21 categories to choose from:

Basics Decor Decoration Tables Beds Armchairs Storage Household Appliances Electronics Utilities Art Lighting Foliage Mats Miscellaneous Wallpaper Floors Doors Windows Walls Ceiling

Scrooge will also exhibit various furniture in his store. Just walk up to it and click on the item to buy it. Another way to get furniture is to pick up the founder’s set at Disney Dreamlight Valley from the mailbox next to the house.

At first, Scrooge’s store will only have small furniture, such as chairs, cabinets, lamps, wallpaper, and so on. Later, as soon as players interact with the sign outside the store and pay 10,000 star coins to upgrade it, larger furniture will appear on the second floor.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available in Early Access for Mac, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.