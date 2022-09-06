Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to enable Cloud Saving for Cross-progression

Disney Dreamlight Valley takes players into a magical world filled to the brim with some of Disney’s most iconic characters. Partly Sims and partly Animal Crossing, players will decorate their home, customize their character, grow crops, make friends with NPCs and much more.

Considering that Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming to almost all platforms under the sun, some players may be wondering if there is any cross-progress in the game. And the answer to this question is yes. However, there are some things that players need to know if they want to enable cloud saving so that cross-progress works as intended.

What is cloud saving?

Disney Dreamlight Valley players who want to play on multiple platforms while maintaining their progress will have to enable cloud saving in the main menu. It is worth noting that at the time of writing, PS4 and PS5 did not support cross-progress for Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means that these players cannot continue their progress on other platforms.

How to Enable Cloud Saving in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once the players are in the main menu of the game, select the “Save to Cloud” option under “New Game”. Here, players can enter their email addresses and create a password for their Dreamlight Valley account. Be sure to save the information so that it is not lost. For persons under the age of 16, the parent or guardian must provide an email address. Click “Create an Account”. Players will receive a confirmation code via email, which will need to be entered into the game. The code expires in an hour. After that, players must have their accounts set up and they can use the same email address and password to log into Disney Dreamlight Valley on another device. Players can reset their password or log out completely by returning to the “Save to Cloud” option in the menu.

After all this is done, players will finally be able to start a new game and customize their character. One of the first tasks players will need to complete is to collect all the Royal Tools, which are a fancy name for a fishing rod, pickaxe, shovel and watering can Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available in early access on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox.